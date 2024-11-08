Graypoint LLC Has $829,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $223.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.95 and its 200-day moving average is $216.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.28 and a 1 year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

