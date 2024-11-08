Graypoint LLC Buys 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $887,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.1% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $551.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.