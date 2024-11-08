Graypoint LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $520.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.63 and its 200-day moving average is $484.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. TD Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.56.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

