Graypoint LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 381,285 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,221. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

PH stock opened at $690.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $620.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $407.78 and a 1 year high of $709.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

