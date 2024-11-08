GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40. 604,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 826,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.92 and a beta of -4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVD. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.