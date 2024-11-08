Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $1.44. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 68,030 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

