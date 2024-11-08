Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.72 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.8% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
NYSE TD opened at $56.49 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is First Solar’s Earnings Drop a Golden Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.