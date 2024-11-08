Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.2 %

TSLA traded up $9.49 on Friday, hitting $306.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,096,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,053,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $306.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

