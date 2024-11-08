Gold Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 2.0% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,321,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,222,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Brookfield by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,509 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Brookfield by 4,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,542,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,110 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.5 %

BN opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

