Glen Alexander Milne Purchases 500,000 Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) Stock

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 500,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.
Inventus Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Inventus Mining stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.05. 27,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,605. Inventus Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Inventus Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inventus Mining
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.