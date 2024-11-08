Glen Alexander Milne Purchases 500,000 Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) Stock

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 500,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Inventus Mining stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.05. 27,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,605. Inventus Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

Inventus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.