Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 158668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Glacier Media Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.53 million during the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.