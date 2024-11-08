Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $830,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.