Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.78 and last traded at C$69.58, with a volume of 162008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 19,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.05, for a total transaction of C$803,365.25. Insiders sold a total of 116,620 shares of company stock worth $5,910,650 in the last three months. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

