GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01, reports. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%.

Shares of TSE:GFL traded up C$0.88 on Friday, hitting C$63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,256. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$64.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.90%.

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total value of C$352,018.55. In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total value of C$352,018.55. Also, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$364,304.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,985. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

