GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

GeoPark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 104.1% per year over the last three years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 23,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.31. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.74 million. Equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

