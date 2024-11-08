Genpact (NYSE:G) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 1799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 160.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4,717.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Genpact by 54.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 74.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 221.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

