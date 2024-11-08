General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,870.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

