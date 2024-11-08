General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

