Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CFO York A. Ragen Sells 29,081 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.35. The stock had a trading volume of 782,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,877. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $190.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Generac by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Generac by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 135.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Generac by 716.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

