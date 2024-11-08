Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance
GNK stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 722,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,525. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $750.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.
Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNK
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genco Shipping & Trading
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.