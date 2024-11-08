FY2027 Earnings Forecast for ACAD Issued By Leerink Partnrs

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

View Our Latest Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,622,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 246.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 60,452 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 446,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.