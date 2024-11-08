FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Pet Valu Issued By Desjardins

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Pet Valu in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Shares of PET opened at C$25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$23.58 and a 52 week high of C$32.90.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$276.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.68 million. Pet Valu had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 128.24%.

Pet Valu Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

