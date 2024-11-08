FY2024 EPS Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Reduced by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $43.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 58,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,958 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $8,687,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

