FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:DIR Lifted by Analyst

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Dream Industrial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$115.30 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

