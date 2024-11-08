FY2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Boosted by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,543,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $215,998,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

