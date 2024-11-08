FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Cut by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.80.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.39. The firm has a market cap of C$33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$191.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$355.88 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.497 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,001.53. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.