FY2024 EPS Estimates for Duolingo Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Duolingo in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $315.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 225.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.10. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,001,597.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 164.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.