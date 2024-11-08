FY2024 EPS Estimate for TG Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

