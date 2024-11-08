FY2024 EPS Estimate for Stella-Jones Cut by Analyst

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.00.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$74.26 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$71.41 and a twelve month high of C$98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

