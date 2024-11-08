FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:AFN Issued By Desjardins

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFN. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.56.

AFN opened at C$52.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$45.96 and a one year high of C$64.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

