Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 67.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

FUTU opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

