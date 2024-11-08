FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 11th

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 11th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 8th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 66,493,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,166,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.91. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 6.91.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 135.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,708,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 574,042 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,268,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 386,751 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

