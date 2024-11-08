Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRPT. Bank of America upped their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FRPT

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT stock opened at $153.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $157.10.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.