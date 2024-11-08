Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3701 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 35,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $574.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.