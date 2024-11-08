Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3701 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 35,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $574.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.29.
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
