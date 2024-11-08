FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 65,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.98.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

