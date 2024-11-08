Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.