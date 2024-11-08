Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,811 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $38.65.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

