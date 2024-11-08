Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

