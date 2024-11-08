Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

