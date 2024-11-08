Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,364,000 after acquiring an additional 325,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,852,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,118,000 after purchasing an additional 373,559 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

