Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $398.21 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $495.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

