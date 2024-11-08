Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $427,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.