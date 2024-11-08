Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.170-4.230 EPS.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE FBIN traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $79.73. 102,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $59.72 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.
Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
