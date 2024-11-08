Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $738,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.