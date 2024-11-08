Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $502,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $219.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $183.17 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

