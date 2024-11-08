Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 58 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Roper Technologies by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $572.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $507.59 and a one year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

