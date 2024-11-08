Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Formidable ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

