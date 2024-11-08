Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.