FJ Investments LLC Sells 5,555 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FJ Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 86.2% of FJ Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FJ Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $870,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,466. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $549.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.96 and its 200 day moving average is $504.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

