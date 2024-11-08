Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.86.
About Fiserv
